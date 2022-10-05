⚡️Dictator Jacinda Ardern's Police Busted: Undercover cop in a hoodie is caught red-handed posing as a windscreen washer (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11282551/New-Zealand-window-washer-detained-revealed-undercover-cop.html) as sting to catch drivers on their phones (at red lights) goes embarrassingly wrong leaving police chief furious.





A window washer at a set of traffic lights was revealed to be an undercover cop trying to catch drivers on their phones or running red lights, after uniform police awkwardly intervened in the sting operation.





The disguised New Zealand police officer was caught on camera bizarrely watching motorists at a set of traffic lights in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa.





He is recorded by a man parked on the other side of the road who explained in the video that he had been given a ticket by the window washer.





The UC is seen wearing a face covering / balaclava to conceal comms with other officers nearby. The hoodie also hides his earpiece.