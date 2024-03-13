Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Seven Reasons the Jews Have Sole Right to Israel - Judgment Day! Radio Discussion
channel image
The Berean Call
149 Subscribers
35 views
Published a day ago


On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/seven-reasons-jews-have-sole-claim-israel

More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam

More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org


You are listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. Dave, last week we said that this was our concluding program, but here we are again. But this time I honestly believe that we will conclude this, but we’ll see. We are going through—if you are a new listener to our program—we are going through Dave Hunt’s book, Judgment Day, Islam, Israel and the Nations, and we’ve been doing it for a number of weeks, and last week...


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app


In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe


Keywords
israelislamjudgment daydave huntberean call

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket