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The Fertilizer Chokepoint That Could Disrupt the World’s Food Supply
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Sean Morgan exposes a hidden vulnerability in global agriculture: roughly one third of the world's seaborne fertilizer passes through the Strait of Hormuz—and traffic has collapsed.


For decades, nations built strategic petroleum reserves. No one built fertilizer reserves. Now, with the Strait effectively closed, urea prices are surging and the northern hemisphere's planting season is already underway. Miss the window, and yields fall—sharply.


Modern agriculture depends on synthetic nitrogen fertilizer to feed half the world's population. A single narrow strait now sits between billions of people and the nutrients they need to survive.


The world has petroleum reserves. It has no fertilizer reserves. That mistake is about to be paid in hunger.

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strait of hormuzfood securityjohn michael chamberssean morganurea pricesglobal agriculturefertilizer crisis
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