SCANDAL: Judiciary Involved in Pedocriminal Networks (Epstein, Teichtmeister, Dutroux, Case Nathalie etc.)
Epstein, Dutroux, Teichtmeister – names that stand for the most horrific crimes against children. Were they really just individual perpetrators – or are there global pedocriminal networks that are still active? What role does the justice system play? Are the claims of countless witnesses true, that judges, public prosecutors and investigators are not only covering up these crimes, but are involved in them as well? Kla.TV uncovers shocking facts. USA, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland: The entanglement of judiciary in cases of serious child abuse and murder in seven countries under scrutiny.
