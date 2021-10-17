The Takedown of Organized [Religion] from A2Z.

26 Brilliant Passages from Jesus Christ within the Pages of the New Testament of the Bible that speak PLAINLY, CLEARLY and SIMPLY the WHOLE TRUTH about what God is and where he is located...the Takedown of LIES from A to Z.

** All credits goes to Charlie and Colleen's work and all of their Animals:

*https://afreaksenseworld.com





* Suns [Sons] Of God: Origins Of Jesus, Buddha, & Krishna.

https://rumble.com/v23rze8-suns-sons-of-god-origins-of-jesus-buddha-and-krishna..html

* The Bible Hidden Meaning: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/11986dd5-31ae-446e-aaac-d0fc494ce37d



* 9 Bible Proofs of The Serpent Seed Doctrine. || The Definition Of Genesis: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d56f2450-14fc-4044-9d54-d3b73bde0e6f



* Know Your Enemy (intro): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/a89194c7-839f-44d6-baa2-71a606c69499



* Alchemist: The Alchemist Religion Of Science https://www.brighteon.com/416ec778-8bb4-44c1-8d24-38c9ebf29e94







•Question Everything.



Do your own research.

Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say.

"Stay Aware Warriors"



