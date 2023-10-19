Create New Account
McCarthy is soooo..... justified in his anger at Matt Gaetz.. just listen
CSPAN: Former speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on his frustration with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and where things stand with the speaker election:


“The whole country would scream at Matt Gaetz right now… [DUDE, NOT!!! ]


How do you have 4% of your conference remove a speaker when you have 96% there?”


He cant let go, can he? Stuck on the fact that Matt & Co. held him to his promises which he reneged on.



