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Trump + Putin Spike Inflation -- The Buck Stops THERE
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106 views • April 12, 2022
The Democrats will blame everyone except for their own policies for the recent spike in consumer goods, including Vladimir Putin, and if they can, of course they're bogeyman, Donald Trump. The truth is that inflation is spiking because of their policies, but they don't believe in "the buck stops here" axiom. No, because politicians lay blame everywhere but what the mirror shows them. It's up to us, the public, to hold them to Account and vote them out.
#inflation #Putin #pricehikes
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#inflation #Putin #pricehikes
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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