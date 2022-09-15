Sen Ron Johnson Rips Senate Chair For Saying Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Russian Disinfo
Sen Ron Johnson to Senate Chair Gary Peters: "Do you want to retract that false allegation now?"
hunter biden laptopsen ron johnsonnot russian disinformation
