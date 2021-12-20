MUST HEAR AND WATCH****DURING THESE LAST DAYS****CONSIDER YOUR WAYS PART 1****

We are living in the last and evil days. It is time out for having bad attitudes, it will only bring harm to oneself and others. This is not a time to have bad attitude or bad behaviours. We must be very prayerful, focused, fasting and helping each other as believers in the way of the True Doctrine of Christ as lead by the true Holy Spirit. Pray one for the other no matter what color or nationality. Christ is looking at the inside of us all. Our hearts must be right in his sight in order to make it during this time and to be counted worthy by him to escape those things which are to come in the wilderness of safety. Great tribulation such as never been nor ever shall be. He will protect and be with the be righteous. Blessings:))) Be encouraged. Acts 2:38.



Luke 21:36 Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.



Haggai 1:7, Matthew 7:12, Luke 6:31.