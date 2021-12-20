© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
****MUST HEAR AND WATCH****DURING THESE LAST DAYS****CONSIDER YOUR WAYS PART 1****
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • December 20, 2021
We are living in the last and evil days. It is time out for having bad attitudes, it will only bring harm to oneself and others. This is not a time to have bad attitude or bad behaviours. We must be very prayerful, focused, fasting and helping each other as believers in the way of the True Doctrine of Christ as lead by the true Holy Spirit. Pray one for the other no matter what color or nationality. Christ is looking at the inside of us all. Our hearts must be right in his sight in order to make it during this time and to be counted worthy by him to escape those things which are to come in the wilderness of safety. Great tribulation such as never been nor ever shall be. He will protect and be with the be righteous. Blessings:))) Be encouraged. Acts 2:38.
Luke 21:36 Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.
Haggai 1:7, Matthew 7:12, Luke 6:31.
Luke 21:36 Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.
Haggai 1:7, Matthew 7:12, Luke 6:31.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.