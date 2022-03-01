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THE UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT NOSE SWABS
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334 views • March 01, 2022
This is part 21 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 22 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready.
FALLCABAL Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
On behalf of FALLCABAL: If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Part 21: Covid-19: Part 4 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all time.
About nose swabs and PCR
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
And don't forget to subscribe to www.fallcabal.com
______________________________________________________________
NATUROPATHIC DOCTOR EXPLAINS WHAT THE JABS ARE DOING *INVALUABLE INFORMATION - PLEASE LISTEN CLOSELY https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wdr0TAT5cQti/
GRAND JURY DAY ONE OF THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - THE PEOPLE VS THE CABAL (FEBRUARY 5TH, 2022)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uQVEKnUR7zjP/
GRAND JURY DAY TWO OF THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - HISTORICAL BACKGROUND (FEBRUARY 12TH, 2022)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/taQPvAf0R5C5/
GRAND JURY DAY THREE OF THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - PCR TEST (FEBRUARY 13TH, 2022)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NkoZuEI1JJ5w/
GRAND JURY DAY FOUR OF THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - INJECTIONS & PSYCH. WARFARE (FEB 19TH, 2022)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KzvJISU7vvMt/
GRAND JURY DAY FIVE OF THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - ECONOMIC & FINANCIAL DESTRUCTION FEB 20TH, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/erlWxZgHvP2Z/
FULL "COVID-19: A SECOND OPINION" HEARING ORGANIZED BY SENATOR RON JOHNSON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kbI0m0TcVbxG/
DAMAGING EVIDENCE PROVING THAT FAUCI IS A MASS MURDERER - DR. BRYAN ARDIS - GRAND JURY DAY THREE https://www.bitchute.com/video/yG8xnRVKM7Xl/
HORRIFYING TESTIMONY OF FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O'LOONEY DURING THE GRAND JURY DAY THREE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOCTWcq61Xr6/
ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ DESCRIBES THE COMING PROSECUTIONS OF THOSE WHO CARRIED OUT COVID CRIMES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIXK9ny00J6U/
BREAKING! INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNALS START NEXT WEEK! GATES, FAUCI, TEDROS ETC FACE THE DEATH PENALTY!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kXB7QEPN40Dp/
PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER, WE'RE GOING TO GET THEM! PT2: WORSE CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY EVER COMMITTED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8tHJ6XjJg8nS/
LET THE PROSECUTIONS BEGIN: THOMAS RENZ GIVES EVIDENCE TO JAG OFFICER THAT PROVES THE JAB IS MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3v5d3VNP8jVU/
DR. REINER FUELLMICH AND VIVIANE FISCHER PRESS CONFERENCE - UPDATE ON COVID-19 NUREMBERG 2.0 CRIMES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y45xeGBhl5c8/
INDICTMENTS FOR INTERNATIONAL CRIMINALS FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY TO BEGIN FEB 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aJ2VkhlDn48c/
HOW A GRAND JURY WILL PROSECUTE COVID CRIMES - REINER FUELLMICH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hlOiycJKEjkT/
AUSSIE PRIME MINISTER SERVED WITH "CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY" ARREST WARRANT BY COMMON LAW ASSEMBLY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LJa4NZ67DaiN/
DR. DAVID MARTIN PRESENTS THE PRACTICAL PLAN TO END THE "PANDEMIC" & GREAT RESET AGENDA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gPjP6GHkTMQW/
FALLCABAL Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
On behalf of FALLCABAL: If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Part 21: Covid-19: Part 4 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all time.
About nose swabs and PCR
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
And don't forget to subscribe to www.fallcabal.com
______________________________________________________________
NATUROPATHIC DOCTOR EXPLAINS WHAT THE JABS ARE DOING *INVALUABLE INFORMATION - PLEASE LISTEN CLOSELY https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wdr0TAT5cQti/
GRAND JURY DAY ONE OF THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - THE PEOPLE VS THE CABAL (FEBRUARY 5TH, 2022)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uQVEKnUR7zjP/
GRAND JURY DAY TWO OF THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - HISTORICAL BACKGROUND (FEBRUARY 12TH, 2022)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/taQPvAf0R5C5/
GRAND JURY DAY THREE OF THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - PCR TEST (FEBRUARY 13TH, 2022)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NkoZuEI1JJ5w/
GRAND JURY DAY FOUR OF THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - INJECTIONS & PSYCH. WARFARE (FEB 19TH, 2022)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KzvJISU7vvMt/
GRAND JURY DAY FIVE OF THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - ECONOMIC & FINANCIAL DESTRUCTION FEB 20TH, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/erlWxZgHvP2Z/
FULL "COVID-19: A SECOND OPINION" HEARING ORGANIZED BY SENATOR RON JOHNSON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kbI0m0TcVbxG/
DAMAGING EVIDENCE PROVING THAT FAUCI IS A MASS MURDERER - DR. BRYAN ARDIS - GRAND JURY DAY THREE https://www.bitchute.com/video/yG8xnRVKM7Xl/
HORRIFYING TESTIMONY OF FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O'LOONEY DURING THE GRAND JURY DAY THREE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOCTWcq61Xr6/
ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ DESCRIBES THE COMING PROSECUTIONS OF THOSE WHO CARRIED OUT COVID CRIMES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIXK9ny00J6U/
BREAKING! INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNALS START NEXT WEEK! GATES, FAUCI, TEDROS ETC FACE THE DEATH PENALTY!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kXB7QEPN40Dp/
PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER, WE'RE GOING TO GET THEM! PT2: WORSE CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY EVER COMMITTED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8tHJ6XjJg8nS/
LET THE PROSECUTIONS BEGIN: THOMAS RENZ GIVES EVIDENCE TO JAG OFFICER THAT PROVES THE JAB IS MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3v5d3VNP8jVU/
DR. REINER FUELLMICH AND VIVIANE FISCHER PRESS CONFERENCE - UPDATE ON COVID-19 NUREMBERG 2.0 CRIMES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y45xeGBhl5c8/
INDICTMENTS FOR INTERNATIONAL CRIMINALS FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY TO BEGIN FEB 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aJ2VkhlDn48c/
HOW A GRAND JURY WILL PROSECUTE COVID CRIMES - REINER FUELLMICH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hlOiycJKEjkT/
AUSSIE PRIME MINISTER SERVED WITH "CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY" ARREST WARRANT BY COMMON LAW ASSEMBLY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LJa4NZ67DaiN/
DR. DAVID MARTIN PRESENTS THE PRACTICAL PLAN TO END THE "PANDEMIC" & GREAT RESET AGENDA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gPjP6GHkTMQW/
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