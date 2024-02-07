Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GOP Reverts to Weak ‘Ol Party Status Just In Time For Impeachment Vote
channel image
The New American
2315 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday

Yesterday afternoon, the House GOP failed to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in yet another embarrassing debacle showing how incapable the Grand Old Party is at anything other than talking a good game. We discuss the Republicans who blocked the vote and their stated reasons for it.  


Other stories in this episode: 


@ 11:16 | A three-judge panel ruled that Donald Trump was not protected by presidential immunity in his D.C. election case; 


@ 21:44 | American lawmakers are raising the alarm bells about the World Health Organization’s subversive Pandemic Treaty. 


@ 33:27| The CEO of The John Birch Society discusses what the American people can do about representatives who don’t represent them.

Keywords
gopimpeachmentmayorkas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket