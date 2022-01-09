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NUEVA PASTILLA DE COVID -- NEW COVID PILL
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57 views • January 09, 2022
Estas pastillas son peligrosas para su salud - ¡Por favor! no los tomes
These pills are dangerous for your health - PLEASE! don't take them
(((Por favor, usar este traductor para estas páginas)))
https://www.ipvoid.com/website-translation-tool/
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La FDA autoriza la pastilla para el tratamiento de la Covid de Pfizer, el primer medicamento antiviral oral que se elimina durante la pandemia
FDA authorizes Pfizer’s Covid treatment pill, the first oral antiviral drug cleared during the pandemic
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/22/fda-authorizes-pfizers-covid-treatment-pill-the-first-oral-antiviral-drug-cleared-during-the-pandemic.html
Paxlovid: lo que sabemos sobre la píldora Covid-19 de Pfizer
-- un medicamento antirretroviral utilizado tradicionalmente para tratar el VIH --
(el sistema inmunitario se descompone en los vacunados)
Paxlovid: what we know about Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill
-- an antiretroviral medication traditionally used to treat HIV --
(immune system breaking down in the vaccinated)
https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/features/paxlovid-pfizer-covid-19-pill/
ICMR señala "principales preocupaciones de seguridad" sobre la nueva píldora anticonvidosis 19 de merck
ICMR flags ‘major safety concerns’ about merck’s new anti-Covid-19 pill
https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/icmr-flags-major-safety-concerns-about-mercks-new-anti-covid-19-pill/cid/1846580
These pills are dangerous for your health - PLEASE! don't take them
(((Por favor, usar este traductor para estas páginas)))
https://www.ipvoid.com/website-translation-tool/
--------------------------------------------------
La FDA autoriza la pastilla para el tratamiento de la Covid de Pfizer, el primer medicamento antiviral oral que se elimina durante la pandemia
FDA authorizes Pfizer’s Covid treatment pill, the first oral antiviral drug cleared during the pandemic
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/22/fda-authorizes-pfizers-covid-treatment-pill-the-first-oral-antiviral-drug-cleared-during-the-pandemic.html
Paxlovid: lo que sabemos sobre la píldora Covid-19 de Pfizer
-- un medicamento antirretroviral utilizado tradicionalmente para tratar el VIH --
(el sistema inmunitario se descompone en los vacunados)
Paxlovid: what we know about Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill
-- an antiretroviral medication traditionally used to treat HIV --
(immune system breaking down in the vaccinated)
https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/features/paxlovid-pfizer-covid-19-pill/
ICMR señala "principales preocupaciones de seguridad" sobre la nueva píldora anticonvidosis 19 de merck
ICMR flags ‘major safety concerns’ about merck’s new anti-Covid-19 pill
https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/icmr-flags-major-safety-concerns-about-mercks-new-anti-covid-19-pill/cid/1846580
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