The night strike in Dnepropetrovsk hit the infrastructure of the central bus station, next to which there is also a railway junction.
Such a significant facility is clearly a key one in building the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the delivery of personnel and military cargo to the front line.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.