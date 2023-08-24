Create New Account
The Night Strike in Dnepropetrovsk hit the Infrastructure of the Central Bus Station, next to which there is also a Railway Junction.
Published 16 hours ago

The night strike in Dnepropetrovsk hit the infrastructure of the central bus station, next to which there is also a railway junction.

Such a significant facility is clearly a key one in building the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the delivery of personnel and military cargo to the front line.

