WATCH: Russian Media RT exposes the reason Former Libyan Ruler Muammar Gaddafi was murdered

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Libya & Gaddafi - The Truth you are not supposed to know
https://www.brighteon.com/1e5c5241-c6f4-4697-9e42-95c925b9ad0b
Mirrored - Pan-African Daily TV
Thanks to The Truthseeker for Link