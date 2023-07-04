Create New Account
Eswar Prasad explains what the CBDC will look like:
AnonTruther
"The Government decides that Units of Central Bank Money can be used to purchase some things but not other things that It deems like desirable like Ammunition or drugs"

Richard Warner:

" The nature of the CBDC what is gonna look like? A European Central Banker told me what is gonna look like, he saw it....... a microchip implanted under your skin"

