Catastrophic Contagion vaccine derived Polio type 2? Catastrophic Containment!
Perfect Society
Published Yesterday |

CRISPR cas the race specific bioweapon that will kill all non Jews (non Ashkenazi and non Amish people) 2022-11-14 11-28 IMPORTANT! SPREAD & PREVENT!https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/CRISPR-cas-the-race-specific-bioweapon-that-will-kill-all-non-Jews-(non-Ashkenazi-and-non-Amish-people)-2022-11-14-11-28-03-1:c


Catastrophic Containment & Perps are attempting to murder me with plasma weapon attacks 19-12-2022

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Catastrophic-Containment---Perps-are-attempting-to-murder-me-with-plasma-weapon-attacks-19-12-2022:6


Growing Number of Neurological Complications After COVID-19 Vaccination

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/growing-number-of-neurological-complications-after-covid-19-vaccination_4945854.html


How To Show Lockdowns Are Killing More People Than The Virus

https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/how-to-show-americans-lockdowns-are-killing-more-people-than-the-virus/


Catastrophic Contagion: The Next Plandemic?

https://mcdermod.substack.com/p/catastrophic-contagion-the-next-plandemic


Catastrophic Contagion 2025 – The Latest Fake Virus Outbreak Simulation - Joachim Bartoll Official

https://bartoll.se/2022/12/catastrophic-contagion-simulation-ritual/


Videos from Catastrophic Contagion

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/videos.html

Catastrophic Contagion Highlights Reel - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-skwhRFWe0


ADS-B Exchange - track aircraft live

https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=a835af


New Review Study on Health Effects of 5G and Wireless to Human Brain - Environmental Health Trust

https://ehtrust.org/new-review-study-on-health-effects-of-5g-and-wireless-to-human-brain/


Scientific American Issues Severe Warning on 5G

https://christine257.substack.com/p/scientific-american-issues-severe


Physicians for Safe Technology | Nervous System Effects

https://mdsafetech.org/nervous-system/


Polio - Our World in Data

https://ourworldindata.org/polio


Circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)-Indonesia

https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2022-DON430


The Fake War in Ukraine

https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/the-fake-war-in-ukraine


cdcvaccinegenocidenew world orderglobalwho2025pandemicjesuitsbilderbergbill gatespopulation reductionpoliobioweaponfreemasonsethnicwefplandemicscamdemicderivedrace specificcrispr cascatastrophic contagionparalytic

