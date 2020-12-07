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2ª Parte Cambio climático, Astrología y salto cuántico hacia la luz, con MarySol González Sterling
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31 views • December 07, 2020
2ª parte del seminario de MarySol Iris González Sterling en la Escuela de autogestión de la salud.
En este vídeo nos habla de la conjunción júpiter Saturno y cómo va a interactuar con el proceso desatado en los EEUU, de las características del salto cuántico que está legando para la conciencia de la humanidad y de cómo podemos favorecerlo.
En este vídeo nos habla de la conjunción júpiter Saturno y cómo va a interactuar con el proceso desatado en los EEUU, de las características del salto cuántico que está legando para la conciencia de la humanidad y de cómo podemos favorecerlo.
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