Judy Carroll Agrees with Dr. Steven Greer on Programmed Life Forms - Part 2 of 3
Brian Ruhe
Published 20 hours ago |

Are aliens single?2:30 Bob talks about Dr. Steven Greer’s new movie.
8:30 Consciousness enhanced technology and technology enhanced consciousness.
11:45 Judy (and now Brian) accepts Dr. Steven Greer’s view on the Programmed Life Forms (PLFs). These are Greys made by the repterrains, from the bodies of Greys from crashes. This is meant to discredit the Grey’s reputation.

13:15 Brian mentions his close friend Diane, that she is misled by David Icke’s view on the Greys. We ask, is David Icke an agent?

30:00 Judy works mainly with the spiritual area.

