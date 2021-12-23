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Just in Case You missed the Live Stream Here it is:Marine Needs Our Help! Being Held as Political Prisoner in DC! Live Stream Replay.
Page for this story HERE:
https://www.rncpremium.site/marine-needs-our-help-being-held-as-a-political-prisoner-in-dc-live-stream-replay/
DOMINIC PEZZOLA A Marine, Father,Husband,Son and Great Patriot is being help as a "Political Prisoner" in a DC Jail! Gateway Pundit Reports; "Many things have been said about Dominic Pezzola in Mainstream Media, in Senate Hearings, in Congress, and even from his very own fired Public Defender (early on in his case) – which amount to absolute lies, slander, and misinformation. Please read, in his very own words, who he really is and what he is all about." Here is letter from him published by the Gateway Pundit:
Hello to my fellow America-Loving Patriots!
"My name is Dominic Pezzola, and I am a 2nd generation Italian American.
My father and grandfather immigrated to the Unites States of America when my father was a young boy, after the sudden death of my grandmother. My mother has always described me as an easy child. I always listened to my parents and never gave them a hard time. I believe I am a very intelligent person and was always a great student in school, unlike the media has reported about me. I received excellent grades and have always pushed myself to exceed.
I was also involved in sports all through my youth: baseball, football, hockey, wrestling and boxing. Boxing was the sport I truly excelled at, earning the golden gloves in high school. Many say I was loved by both my coaches and teammates.
I have been a hard worker since the very early age of 11. As most have in those days, I started as a newspaper boy and did that until I turned 15 when I went to work at a local grocery store. After finishing high school, I worked as an apprentice electrician, and at the age of 19 decided to join the US military service."
I joined the Marine Corp and graduated at the top of my class as “Company Honor Man”. This honor meant that at graduation I was one of the few allowed the privilege of wearing my dress blues and lead the graduation ceremony by carrying our beloved American flag. The day was hot and stifling, with temperatures reaching over 90 degrees. However, that day I stood proud and tall in my woolen blues. Even though I now feel as if many of my countrymen have turned their backs on me, I would do it all over again to serve this great country.
Read the rest At; https://www.rncpremium.site/marine-needs-our-help-being-held-as-a-political-prisoner-in-dc-live-stream-replay/
TO HELP DOMINIC PEZZOLA AND FAMILY GO HERE:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Pezzola
To Support Gateway Pundit go Here;
https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/
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