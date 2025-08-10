Judge Righteously

Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God





Judge not lest ye be judged. At least that’s what we’re told in Matt 7:1 So, should Christians ever judge or not? Well, let’s read verse 2 - Matt 7:2 "For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you." Are these verses telling us not to judge? Let’s read one more verse. Drop down to verse 3 and read some more in Matthew 7. Matt 7:3 "And why do you look at the speck in your brother's eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye? Isn’t this telling us to judge ourselves and not others?" Here’s something else Jesus said. How does this verse fit in - John 7:24 "Do not judge according to appearance, but judge with righteous judgment." How do we tie these verse together in order to rightly divide the word of truth? Should Christians be able to render judgments on sexual immortality in modern society? Are Christians going to judge angels? What did the old Worldwide Church of God teach about judgment vs. condemnation? Is it possible that proper judgement is associated with condemnation? Are there also Christians who are too judgmental about the true church, but not enough related to themselves? Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of God’s truth from the pages of the Bible on righteous judgment.

