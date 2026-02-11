Marjorie Taylor Greene: "It is being covered up. Pam Bondi works directly for Trump…Everyone's getting mad at Pam Bondi — you can name anybody you want, but the man at the top is Donald Trump. He's the president and he's the one that was completely against releasing the files."

