PLASMA is ALIVE and INTELLIGENT? Living Universe? Angelic? Demonic? Austin Fitts. Farrell.

Does plasma respond to consciousness? Plasma is 99% of the Universe. It looks like it is intelligent. "David Bohm, the physicist believed that plasma is alive....Plasma constitutes most of the stuff of the universe...Bohm made a discovery that absolutely unnerved him...he concluded that these things may actually be ALIVE." ~ Catherine Austin Fitts and Joseph P. Farrell
Catherine Austin Fitts SOLARI Report at: https://home.solari.com/
Joseph P. Farrell News and Views at: https://gizadeathstar.com/
More Joseph P. Farrell
https://energyme333.com/articles/templeFarrell.html
PLASMA DEEP DIVE: Joseph P Farrell with Kelly Em, Angels, Demons, Plasmas
https://rumble.com/v4b86n6-joseph-p-farrell-demon-in-the-ekur-with-kelly-em-on-the-common-surface.html
BIO (Short)
Joseph P. Farrell Ph.D. at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory.