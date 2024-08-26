BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Malachi Martin - NWO - KEYS OF THIS BLOOD
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
122 views • 8 months ago

Malachi Martin - NWO - KEYS OF THIS BLOOD

THE NEW WORLD ORDER IS REAL, EVEN THOUGH YOU TUBE DENIES IT.....DUMB ASSES.

Only Malachi Martin, consummate Vatican insider and intelligence expert, could reveal the untold story behind the Vatican's role in today's winner-take-all race against time to establish, maintain, and control the first one-world government. * Will America lead the way to the new world order? * Is Pope John Paul II winning the battle for faith? * Is the breakup of the Soviet empire masking Gorbachev's worldwide agenda? The Keys of This Blood is a book of stunning geopolitical revelations. It presents a compelling array of daring blueprints for global power, and one of them is the portrait of the future. Malachi Martin, exorcist, eminent theologian, the world's expert on the Roman Catholic Church, former Jesuit and professor at the Vatican's Pontifical Biblical Institute, author of 16 national best-sellers, Vatican, The Final Conclave, Hostage to the Devil and The Jesuits. He was trained in theology at Louvain. There he received his doctorates in Semitic Languages, Archaeology and Oriental History. He subsequently studied at Oxford and at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. From 1958 to 1964 he served in Rome, where he was a close associate of the renowned Jesuit cardinal Augustin Bea and Pope John XXIII. He lived in New York City.

nwoglobal governmentmalachi martinkeys of this blood
