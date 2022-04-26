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Who's Really Pulling the Strings?
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163 views • April 26, 2022
Historian Jeff Dornik describes the nature of the global string pullers, how they are connected to each other, and the naivety of the common man regarding them.
FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/vu0fa3-tentacles-of-the-deep-state-with-jeff-dornik.html
To support my work as an independent journalist, and to help me bridge the gap between passion and career, please support me here: https://gofund.me/55708bc6
FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/vu0fa3-tentacles-of-the-deep-state-with-jeff-dornik.html
To support my work as an independent journalist, and to help me bridge the gap between passion and career, please support me here: https://gofund.me/55708bc6
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