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Hong Kong police raid Apple Daily, arrest executives; Biden- Russia being squeezed by China
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120 views • June 19, 2021
Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily headquarters. Five top executives were seized under the city’s National Security Law. It marks the second raid in less than a year. The new law has also seeped into the city’s movie sector. We interviewed a long time Hollywood producer to get his take. The U.S. seeks to ease tensions with Russia. This comes as President Biden and Russian President Putin met face-to-face on Wednesday. But China doesn’t seem pleased about the talks. And a young man in Beijing attempted to report a YouTuber for supporting Taiwan independence. But his visit to the police didn’t go exactly as planned.
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