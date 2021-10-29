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"PORTAL" BUILT BETWEEN LITHUANIAN AND POLISH CITIES
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376 views • October 29, 2021
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie.But the "portal" connecting Vilnius, Lithuania and Lublin, Poland is very real, and part of a competition by the government of Vilnius to promote tourism in the area.
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