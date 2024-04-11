⚡BREAKING: Catherine Herridge Torches CBS News For Locking Her Out And Seizing Her Files After Firing Forbes

📌BREAKING: Catherine Herridge Torches CBS News For Locking Her Out And Seizing Her Files After Firing. At today's House Judiciary Committee hearing, journalist Catherine Herridge spoke about her efforts to protect sources, and expressed support for the PRESS Act.





Full story The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the PRESS Act and press freedom at Forbes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WS_cQrRyLTQ