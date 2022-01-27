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INSANE! MEDIA BLAMES "STEALTH DISEASE" FOR HEART ATTACKS! - PREDICTS 150,000 DEATHS!
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190 views • January 27, 2022
World Alternative Media


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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest propaganda promoted by the mainstream media claiming that the heart attack deaths which are increasing daily are actually due to something called "stealth disease" where people spread an illness that leads to heart attacks without their knowledge.
While the actual culprit is clearly the jab, the blame continues to lie on whatever else they can think of. From "post pandemic stress disorder" to "marijuana" to "video games."
Meanwhile, there are countless studies showing the insane effect of the jab on the heart and inflammation issues killing small children.
In this video, we break down this latest propaganda nonsense.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
deathsheart attacksinjectionjosh sigurdsoncovid vaccineworld alternative mediakill shotstealth disease
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