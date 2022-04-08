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Zuby Ukraine War - What is Really Happening- Gonzalo Lira Real Talk with Zuby #200 April 7th 2022
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190 views • April 08, 2022
Zuby Ukraine War - What is Really Happening- Gonzalo Lira Real Talk with Zuby #200 April 7th 2022
Zuby
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFhkJZ3Dyb4&;t
Ukraine - What is Really Happening?' - Gonzalo Lira | Real Talk with Zuby #200
Gonzalo Lira is an American who’s lived in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv for years and was in Kyiv at the start of the offensive. He shares his thoughts and observations on the conflict in a run of YouTube videos and posts on Telegram and Twitter.
Follow Zuby - https://twitter.com/zubymusic
Follow Guest - https://twitter.com/realGonzaloLira
Gonzalo Lira
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPxpPT4b4vnDlX0sBGz3r4Q/videos
Zuby
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFhkJZ3Dyb4&;t
Ukraine - What is Really Happening?' - Gonzalo Lira | Real Talk with Zuby #200
Gonzalo Lira is an American who’s lived in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv for years and was in Kyiv at the start of the offensive. He shares his thoughts and observations on the conflict in a run of YouTube videos and posts on Telegram and Twitter.
Follow Zuby - https://twitter.com/zubymusic
Follow Guest - https://twitter.com/realGonzaloLira
Gonzalo Lira
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPxpPT4b4vnDlX0sBGz3r4Q/videos
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