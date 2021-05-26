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The Great SITKIN Volcano Has Erupted / AWAKE Spewing ASH 15,000 Feet May 25, 2021
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80 views • May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021 #greatsitkin #volcano #alutienislands
The Great SITKIN Volcano Has Erupted / AWAKE Spewing ASH 15,000 Feet
After it's last small #eruption in 2018. On May 25th 2021 The Great #sitkin Volcano has awakened with a 15,000 FT Ash Cloud eruption. Evident on Satellite imagery.
Just to add to growing list of Volcanoes around the world.
Daily Events Worldwide
Keeping Humanity Aware and Prepared to OUR Ever-changing Planet.
We are truly living in some Exciting and sometimes scary times but Fear NOT! The Cycles occurring on our Planet need to be documented for future generations.
Come together now!
The Great SITKIN Volcano Has Erupted / AWAKE Spewing ASH 15,000 Feet
After it's last small #eruption in 2018. On May 25th 2021 The Great #sitkin Volcano has awakened with a 15,000 FT Ash Cloud eruption. Evident on Satellite imagery.
Just to add to growing list of Volcanoes around the world.
Daily Events Worldwide
Keeping Humanity Aware and Prepared to OUR Ever-changing Planet.
We are truly living in some Exciting and sometimes scary times but Fear NOT! The Cycles occurring on our Planet need to be documented for future generations.
Come together now!
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