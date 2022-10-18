【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】8/03/2022 These Countries That Cooperate With the CCP Have Never Trusted the CCP
Summary：The moment Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan, the whole world knew that the CCP is a paper tiger.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.