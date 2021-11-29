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AHA Report Confirms the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Vaccines Cause Heart Damage and a Doctor Verifies the Vaccines Cause AIDS
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311 views • November 29, 2021
In their latest journals, the American Heart Association has focused on their participant's responses to their testing of men up to two and a half month's after they have received their second jabs and their test results confirm that the mRNA vaccines by both Moderna and Pfizer are causing cardiac muscle inflammation in the test subjects. Where is Dr. Sanja Gupta to report on this? Also, a lady doctor who does not want to show her identity goes through the four stages of vaccination and explains how the vaccine is programmed to eliminate the 'victims' healthy white blood cells and with each jab the person loses up to 25% of their good white blood cells and by the second booster shot the victim will be operating with limited white blood cells and will have a compromised immune system and will have the similar symptoms as someone who has aids. If you have taken the first two jabs, I would highly recommend that you avoid taking a booster shot.
Related links:
Jim Stone Freelance Reporter
http://82.221.129.208
American Heart Association Study on Vaccine and Heart Inflammation
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/circ.144.suppl_1.10712
Whole Genome Sequence Analysis of the Plasma Proteome in Black Adults Provides Novel Insights into Cardiovascular Disease
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.055117
DOCTOR EXPLAINS CLEARLY HOW COVID VACCINES EFFECT THE BODY
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/YSjEv66d3Rmh/
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Related links:
Jim Stone Freelance Reporter
http://82.221.129.208
American Heart Association Study on Vaccine and Heart Inflammation
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/circ.144.suppl_1.10712
Whole Genome Sequence Analysis of the Plasma Proteome in Black Adults Provides Novel Insights into Cardiovascular Disease
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.055117
DOCTOR EXPLAINS CLEARLY HOW COVID VACCINES EFFECT THE BODY
daypro @BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YSjEv66d3Rmh/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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