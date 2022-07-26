Deadly Bioweapon Jab Effects Intensify: Fake Politicians, Lying Press Are Purposely Killing Humanity

Vaccines are DESTROYING the ability to live.

Shahad Amdeen joins to share her heartbreaking experience with taking the vaccine, and experiencing lethal side effects almost immediately after taking it.

We MUST share her story because, it is stories like this that can change the minds of ANYONE contemplating this syringe disguised DEATH SENTENCE!

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