James O'Keefe: "I can't surround myself with people whose price is not their life"
"I can't surround myself with people whose price is not their life".

Our next investigations will be inside the intel agencies.

The attacks against our team will escalate and reveal much about the character of those attacking.

You figured I was an easy mark with that coup. But you underestimated me.

<When attacked on X by Kyle Seraphin, he responded....
My price is my life. What’s your price, Fed?

Keywords
fedsomgjames okeefeokeefe media group

