Are we a Corporation? NEWS from General Flynn!

In This video I talk about my thoughts on several of the current events going on right under our noses here in America, stuff they have tried to normalize with movies and celebrities (like Lady Gaga, Bill Gates) so we don't even question the things that are going on around us. This is my first video of many to come, so let me know what you think of this in the comments below.

Please like the video and follow my channel for more videos!!

Thank you for your support!!!!

Power Patriot