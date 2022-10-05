Create New Account
10/05/2022 -- X-Class Solar Flare = Large Earthquake Unrest coming -- Full Worldwide outlook
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago

With the X-class flare coming towards Earth over the next few days, https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/ws..., and keeping in mind the threat of large earthquake activity after solar storms arrive -- https://astronomy.com/news/2020/07/po.... and that VLF (very low frequency) has been found to be COMING UP OUT OF THE EARTH before large earthquakes... https://www.nature.com/articles/s4159... https://www.mdpi.com/2072-4292/12/21/... https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.c... ...With all these things in mind, its a good idea to keep watch next few days going into next week (6 days!)

Here is bushcraft bears volcano video from La Palma: Nothing to be alarmed about yet in my opinion, but worthy to keep an eye on ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPLEF...


https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


