Dr. Rima Laibow Warns Globalists Preparing New Bio Attack
117 views
channel image
Brianroy's Flashbacks
Published a day ago |

Dr. Rima Laibow of the infamous Conspiracy Theory episode with Jesse Ventura where she flew in to the USA to speak on how WE THE PEOPLE  are just a herd to be culled, using medical procedures via Pandemics, is interviewed more than a decade later by Alex Jones, and names the Rockefeller connected enterprises as taking the lead in using its influence and power to have the Patriarch's plan to kill off most of humanity carried out.

Her website is preventgenocide2030.org

Keywords
alex jonesvaccinationsconspiracy theorydrsqualenerima laibow

