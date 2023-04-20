Dr. Rima Laibow Warns Globalists Preparing New Bio Attack

Dr. Rima Laibow of the infamous Conspiracy Theory episode with Jesse Ventura where she flew in to the USA to speak on how WE THE PEOPLE are just a herd to be culled, using medical procedures via Pandemics, is interviewed more than a decade later by Alex Jones, and names the Rockefeller connected enterprises as taking the lead in using its influence and power to have the Patriarch's plan to kill off most of humanity carried out.
Her website is preventgenocide2030.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.