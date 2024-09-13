Biden Administration HAS Attacked Russia First 09/13/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we see that the U.S. and UK officially approved Long-Range Attacks into Pre-War with Russia. The truth is, is Russia decides they have had enough, it is us, here in America, who will be hit by their missiles. NATO has been caught directly attacking Russia. A A-22 Foxbat Aircraft were launched today from Finland and attempted to attack Russia’s Olenya Base in Murmansk.
00:00 – Casus Belli
01:15 – U.S. Approve long Range Attacks
10:15 – Dumitru’s Warning
12:54 – NATO Caught
15:11 – Pre-War Phase
18:35 – How does Israel Fit in?
20:23 – Full Scale War Plan
22:46 – Why the Exodus from the Dollar?
