Syria May Be Divided in Deal to End Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin will fly to Tehran next week. He will meet with top Iranian officials and Turkish President Erdogan. Yesterday Doc Burkhart and Rick Wiles talked about a plan to give western Ukraine to Poland. Now Putin is going to Iran to meet with Turkey’s president. Is there another secret deal to split up Syria in the work?

In the first segment, we follow up on the blockbuster story that broke over the weekend that 4Chan hackers got into Hunter Biden’s iCloud account with references to Pedo Pete. Who is Pedo Pete?

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/12/22