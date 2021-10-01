© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I CANNOT MAKE VIDEOS FAST ENOUGH TO SHOW ALL THE LIES YOU'RE BEING TOLD - MILLIONS DEAD FROM VACCINE
Follow
5
Share
Report
451 views • October 01, 2021
Source: Wil Paranormal
If you are worried about blood clots ask for the D-Dimer test. What is a D-dimer test?
A D-dimer test looks for D-dimer in blood. D-dimer is a protein fragment (small piece) that's made when a blood clot dissolves in your body.
Blood clotting is an important process that prevents you from losing too much blood when you are injured. Normally, your body will dissolve the clot once your injury has healed. With a blood clotting disorder, clots can form when you don't have an obvious injury or don't dissolve when they should. These conditions can be very serious and even life-threatening. A D-dimer test can show if you have one of these conditions.
Other names: fragment D-dimer, fibrin degradation fragment
What is it used for?
A D-dimer test is used to find out if you have a blood clotting disorder. These disorders include:
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a blood clot that's deep inside a vein. These clots usually affect the lower legs, but they can also happen in other parts of the body.
Pulmonary embolism (PE), a blockage in an artery in the lungs. It usually happens when a blood clot in another part of the body breaks loose and travels to the lungs. DVT clots are a common cause of PE.
Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), a condition that causes too many blood clots to form. They can form throughout the body, causing organ damage and other serious complications. DIC may be caused by traumatic injuries or certain types of infections or cancer.
Stroke, a blockage in the blood supply to the brain.
Why do I need a D-dimer test?
You may need this test if you have symptoms of a blood clotting disorder, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or a pulmonary embolism (PE).
Symptoms of DVT include:
Leg pain or tenderness
Leg swelling
Redness or red streaks on the legs
Symptoms of PE include:
Trouble breathing
Cough
Chest pain
Rapid heartbeat
Other videos you may like:
Scientist and the Elite Try to Hide What Really Happened at CERN, Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WHVFMDkFkB0I/
Doubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHPyi0qxnT3E/
5 of Satan's Bitches (Nurses) force PCR test man in the Hospital (Murder Center) against his will.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2BuAvcQbu8y/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Karma - Professor says damn the unvaccinated. Dies 12 days after her third shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4W1Aj93FxV6K/
VACCINE UTOPIA: EXTERMINATION BEYOND IMAGINATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m2DjKDduyAoA/
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
4th grade level school book about touching and sucking each others D*cks. Yes in schools.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/75q5WF3OZaf0/
The Coming Satanic Age is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sx02lOxYIx9c/
Warning: Graphic Video of A Masonic Ritual Child Sacrifice Taken Around 1900.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ymYeS5VDMGMo/
DOCTOR’S FACE, TONGUE AND CHEST ON FIRE 10 MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLY8AZgHqqOA/
She WAS pro vaccine and made fun of people who were having adverse reactions...KARMA https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFsE1mCPGjeL/
A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions? https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/
How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7t0UmlOFy8U/
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94cQ7Dq8NMJ/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff! https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
If you are worried about blood clots ask for the D-Dimer test. What is a D-dimer test?
A D-dimer test looks for D-dimer in blood. D-dimer is a protein fragment (small piece) that's made when a blood clot dissolves in your body.
Blood clotting is an important process that prevents you from losing too much blood when you are injured. Normally, your body will dissolve the clot once your injury has healed. With a blood clotting disorder, clots can form when you don't have an obvious injury or don't dissolve when they should. These conditions can be very serious and even life-threatening. A D-dimer test can show if you have one of these conditions.
Other names: fragment D-dimer, fibrin degradation fragment
What is it used for?
A D-dimer test is used to find out if you have a blood clotting disorder. These disorders include:
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a blood clot that's deep inside a vein. These clots usually affect the lower legs, but they can also happen in other parts of the body.
Pulmonary embolism (PE), a blockage in an artery in the lungs. It usually happens when a blood clot in another part of the body breaks loose and travels to the lungs. DVT clots are a common cause of PE.
Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), a condition that causes too many blood clots to form. They can form throughout the body, causing organ damage and other serious complications. DIC may be caused by traumatic injuries or certain types of infections or cancer.
Stroke, a blockage in the blood supply to the brain.
Why do I need a D-dimer test?
You may need this test if you have symptoms of a blood clotting disorder, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or a pulmonary embolism (PE).
Symptoms of DVT include:
Leg pain or tenderness
Leg swelling
Redness or red streaks on the legs
Symptoms of PE include:
Trouble breathing
Cough
Chest pain
Rapid heartbeat
Other videos you may like:
Scientist and the Elite Try to Hide What Really Happened at CERN, Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WHVFMDkFkB0I/
Doubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHPyi0qxnT3E/
5 of Satan's Bitches (Nurses) force PCR test man in the Hospital (Murder Center) against his will.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2BuAvcQbu8y/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Karma - Professor says damn the unvaccinated. Dies 12 days after her third shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4W1Aj93FxV6K/
VACCINE UTOPIA: EXTERMINATION BEYOND IMAGINATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m2DjKDduyAoA/
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
4th grade level school book about touching and sucking each others D*cks. Yes in schools.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/75q5WF3OZaf0/
The Coming Satanic Age is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sx02lOxYIx9c/
Warning: Graphic Video of A Masonic Ritual Child Sacrifice Taken Around 1900.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ymYeS5VDMGMo/
DOCTOR’S FACE, TONGUE AND CHEST ON FIRE 10 MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLY8AZgHqqOA/
She WAS pro vaccine and made fun of people who were having adverse reactions...KARMA https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFsE1mCPGjeL/
A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions? https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/
How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7t0UmlOFy8U/
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94cQ7Dq8NMJ/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff! https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.