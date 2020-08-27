Revelation Red Pill Academy 3: Matthew 24 Fulfilled by AD 70! What? No Future GREAT Tribulation?

If you have been following our course on all things End Time-y ie Revelation, The Tribulation, the Secret Rapture, you are way ahead of the game. If not, join us for this episode and then go back and watch the previous Two which are filled with so many truth bombs, you'd think Jesus was about to come back...get it, wars and rumors of wars... okay, moving on.

Last week I attempted to cover what has been come to be called the Olivet Discourse, the part in three of the Gospels, Matthew, Mark, Luke (notable absence is John who wrote a detailed play by play in a book we call Revelation). The way these three different authors recount what Jesus said to his disciples just after a severe brow beating to the Jewish leaders in the Temple, is astonishing, but what is absolutely jaw dropping and earth shattering is that what Jesus says here actually came to pass.