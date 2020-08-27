Revelation Red Pill Academy 3: Matthew 24 Fulfilled by AD 70! What? No Future GREAT Tribulation?

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Last week I attempted to cover what has been come to be called the Olivet Discourse, the part in three of the Gospels, Matthew, Mark, Luke (notable absence is John who wrote a detailed play by play in a book we call Revelation). The way these three different authors recount what Jesus said to his disciples just after a severe brow beating to the Jewish leaders in the Temple, is astonishing, but what is absolutely jaw dropping and earth shattering is that what Jesus says here actually came to pass.