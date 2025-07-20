Suwayda, Syria. The aftermath of clashes between Syrian tribal communities and Israeli proxies.

The U.S. has remained heavily involved over the last three days with Israel, Jordan and authorities in Damascus on the horrifying & dangerous developments in southern Syria. The rape and slaughter of innocent people which has and is still occuring must end. If authorities in Damascus want to preserve any chance of achieving a unified, inclusive and peaceful Syria free of ISIS and of Iranian control they must help end this calamity by using their security forces to prevent ISIS and any other violent jihadists from entering the area and carrying out massacres. And they must hold accountable and bring to justice anyone guilty of atrocities including those in their own ranks. Furthermore the fighting between Druze and Bedouin groups inside the perimeter must also stop immediately.

Bedouin–Druze clashes in Southern Syria cease – Interior Ministry

Clashes between Druze units and Bedouin tribes in the southern Syrian city of Suwayda have stopped, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Nour al-Din al-Baba.

"Following intensive efforts by the Interior Ministry to implement the ceasefire agreement and deploy forces in the northern and western areas of Suwayda province, tribal militants have completely withdrawn from the city, and clashes in urban areas have ceased," the spokesman said, as quoted by Syria TV.





Last week, armed Bedouin groups attacked several Druze settlements in Suwayda province, sparking violent confrontations with Druze self-defense forces. According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, over 30 people were killed and more than 100 wounded — including 20 troops loyal to the Syrian transitional government.

Syrian Tribal and Clan Council:

Fighters have been withdrawn from Suwayda in accordance with the ceasefire

Any violations by outlawed groups will be met with a "harsh response" from tribal forces








