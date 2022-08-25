Explosion Of Child Heart Failure: Fatal Covid Shots Sparks Death, Children Experiencing Myocarditis

Kids are dropping dead from the jab, and parents are standing up!

Patty Lermer joins the show to detail how she is promoting EKGs for kids who could suffer from unsuspecting myocarditis, and sudden heart failure.

Lermer's son Kai dropped dead on the field, and now, she is working to educate and defend families from the killer clot shots.

Go to: https://waukeshafoundation.org/kai-lermer-memorial-fund/ to find more on Patty's fight to educate and defend!

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/sp

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key:

https://www.vaccine-police.com/



Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: https://zstacklife.com/

CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew

Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters TV