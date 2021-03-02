The "New Normal" Ain't Normal - COVID19 Compilation of INSANE Policies (P.S. - Trump Didn't Help Either BTW)

COVID is and has been used to help collapse our society and economy from day one. It has never been about the virus. It is about power, money, and control. The following compilation does a nice job of just how mangled the "new normal" really is.



Trump, out now due to quite obvious fraud in the 2020 election, doesn't look like he is fighting all that hard to get back in. Perhaps the footage here will provide some clues as to why that is so.



He was as much on board with the COVID deception as the far left Dems promoting the vaccine and signing $6.2 Trillion COVID relief bills. Think not? Watch and see.



Source: Brian from highimpactflix.com



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