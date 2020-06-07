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Proverbs 1:7-19 Charted Waters
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10 views • June 07, 2020
CHARTED WATERS! God’s Word Warns Us Of The Consequences of Foolish Choices.
☑️ The Major Theme of the Book of Proverbs “The Fear Of The Lord Is The Beginning Of Knowledge, But Fools Despise Wisdom And Instruction.” Proverbs 1:7
☑️ God’s Wisdom Is A Gift That Comes Through A Personal Relationship With Him
☑️ The Temptation To Give Into Foolishness And The Need To Choose Wisdom Serves As An Ongoing Concern For God’s People As We Live For Him Every Day
☑️Being Wise And Overcoming Menacing temptations Means We Seek The Lord’s Wisdom And Put It To Work
☑️ Seeking God’s Wisdom And Applying It In Our Lives Allows Us TO Learn How He Wants Us To Handle The Issues That Confront Us In Work, Play, Money, And Relationships
☑️ God Wants Us To Enjoy The Fulfillment That Comes From Being Wise In Him
☑️ The Major Theme of the Book of Proverbs “The Fear Of The Lord Is The Beginning Of Knowledge, But Fools Despise Wisdom And Instruction.” Proverbs 1:7
☑️ God’s Wisdom Is A Gift That Comes Through A Personal Relationship With Him
☑️ The Temptation To Give Into Foolishness And The Need To Choose Wisdom Serves As An Ongoing Concern For God’s People As We Live For Him Every Day
☑️Being Wise And Overcoming Menacing temptations Means We Seek The Lord’s Wisdom And Put It To Work
☑️ Seeking God’s Wisdom And Applying It In Our Lives Allows Us TO Learn How He Wants Us To Handle The Issues That Confront Us In Work, Play, Money, And Relationships
☑️ God Wants Us To Enjoy The Fulfillment That Comes From Being Wise In Him
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