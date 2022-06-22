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Riot Season Is About To Start, More Bad News On The Recession & Supply Chain
Patriot Nation Live
Patriot Nation Live
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1018 views • June 22, 2022

Well ladies and gentlemen, I am starting to feel a lot like the @PatriotStreetfighter as I am once again dealing with my primary YouTube channel getting yet another strike, this time the strike was on a video from June 2021 so they are clearly looking for excuses to silence me. Since this is the 2nd strike in 90 days, I most likely won’t be posting new videos to my primary YouTube Channel until the strikes have expired, which will be in October. I will be uploading to my backup YouTube as well as Rumble, BitChute and Brighteon, links to all of those channels are listed below.


Tonight I will be talking about Riot Season is about to start, more news on the recession, and unfortunately more bad news on the supply chain.



Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw


Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw

BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw

Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1

Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive

TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive


Keywords
trumpnewschinabreaking newsroe v wadeeconomic collapserecessionpolitical newsinflationstock market crashupdatessocietal collapseamerican newsfood crisishousing crashsupply chaincollapse of societyriot seasonenergy crisispatriot nationpatriot nation livecivilization collapsemarket crash 2022geo newswill there be a recession in 2022
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy