The full Chase Scene from Prom Night (1980)

Way up in Canada, at the genesis of the 1980s, A high school prom is in full swing. However, the school's queen bee, Wendy Richards, is fixing up her makeup in a nearby bathroom. Dressed in a red sequin gown and black high-heeled sandals, the pretty blonde girl thinks she has the place all to herself. Then, abruptly, the lights go out, and out of the darkness, a figure with a big ax lunges at her.

Dodging this attack, Wendy instantly flees. Clearly frightened, The girl cries out for help, but the only person that hears her is her would-be assassin. Immediately blocking the girl's path back to the prom is a dark figure whose features are hidden behind a silk mask. Wendy rapidly flees towards the nearest exit but finds it padlocked. Not wasting a second, the blonde girl turns and runs down the hall. Arriving at the opposite end of the building, she finds another exit, but it's also padlocked. Quickly running up some steps, the girl ducks as this assassin takes a swing at her with his ax barely missing her.

Arriving in the darkened gym area, Wendy stumbles and falls onto an exercise mat; but she doesn't stay there. Instead, with the ax-wheeling assailant's arrival, she gets on her feet and flees out the opposite doorway.

Running down a darkened hallway, the only thing the girl could hear beyond the frantic clicking of her heels was the heavy footfall of her pursuer. Scrambling up a flight of stairs, Wendy halts on the second-floor landing just as her would-be killer appears. She flees as he races up the stairs after her.

Ducking into an empty science classroom, Wendy quickly hides behind a counter in the rear. With the distant sound of the prom in her ears, she knows that the killer is somewhere nearby. Hearing the classroom door open, the pretty girl doesn't move a muscle as the killer quickly scans the room before leaving.

Alone and trapped with this maniac, Wendy knew that she couldn't hide here forever. So rising to her feet, the pretty girl attempts to sneak out of the classroom. But with her fear getting the better of her, she inadvertently screams when she accidentally knocks over an anatomy model. Instantly drawing the killer to her location, the chase is on again.

Fleeing down the back stairwell, Wendy ends up in the auto mechanics department. But she finds that she's trapped like a rat as the only other exit is locked. Nearing her wit's end, the blonde girl quickly hides in one of the idol automobiles. And just as she feared, The ax murderer arrived as if she was leaving a trail of breadcrumbs for him to follow. Finding her hiding spot, he quickly smashes the car window, causing her to run again. But as the two of them make a beeline for the only available exit, Wendy takes the initiative. Grabbing a push broom, she clobbers this maniac, knocking him clean off his feet.

Escaping once more, Wendy finds another exit, but it is padlocked like all the others. Ducking into a convenient storeroom, The pretty girl is sweaty and exhausted. And in that instant, this queen bee has a crying fit as she wallows in despair. Then, out of the blue, a bloody corpse tumbles off a shelf right in front of her. This is a clear signal to Wendy that her new hiding spot is a dump for the killer's previous victims.

Attempting to flee once more, Wendy discovers to her horror that her luck has just run out. Running right into the murderer, and his ax, the reign of this school's queen bee comes to an abrupt and final end.