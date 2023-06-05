Astrology & Are We Being Terrorized?

With all the grave news stories hanging over our head--using Astrology, I'll take a look at these news stores. Are we being Terrorized for a Reason?
#fruitcakeastrologer #usa #scare
ADAPT2030 :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adapt2030
TERRAL03:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
SUSPICIOUSOBSERVERS:
https://www.youtube.com/@Suspicious0bservers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.