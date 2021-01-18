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The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 2: "Living The American Dream"
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20 views • January 18, 2021
Is #TheGreatAwakening #GodsKingdom on earth? Check out Zidkenu! The only true narrative. Constitutional issues, American Freedom Matters! End the awful tribal war. Take off the mask! The CCP is your enemy. They are using stolen Google Quantum tech to enslave the race of humanity! This show is on americanfreedomradio.com and is the culmination of the American Dream for your host. Tune in to http://www.americanfreedomradio.com as they are working on creating a new video/TV network called XEOS TV COMING SOON!
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