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The Deliberate Perpetuation of Strife Between Israel and Palestine
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1 view • May 27, 2021
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Another major round of violence between Israelis and Palestinians was making headlines again this month. Israel sought to illegally expel Palestinians from the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem, resulting in protests that Israel tried to put down with force. This led to Israeli forces attacking Palestinians on the Temple Mount, including firing tear gas and stun grenades within the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Hamas threatened that if Israel did not remove its forces from the Temple Mount, it would retaliate. Israeli forces remained and Hamas began indiscriminately firing rockets into Israel, while Israel began indiscriminately bombing Gaza.
Another major round of violence between Israelis and Palestinians was making headlines again this month. Israel sought to illegally expel Palestinians from the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem, resulting in protests that Israel tried to put down with force. This led to Israeli forces attacking Palestinians on the Temple Mount, including firing tear gas and stun grenades within the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Hamas threatened that if Israel did not remove its forces from the Temple Mount, it would retaliate. Israeli forces remained and Hamas began indiscriminately firing rockets into Israel, while Israel began indiscriminately bombing Gaza.
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